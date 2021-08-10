Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,405 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.13.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

