Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock worth $7,166,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $314.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $315.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

