Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New $351,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after acquiring an additional 517,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,255 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

