Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $397,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $171,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $3,006,000.

NYSE BAMR opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

