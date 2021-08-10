Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Target Price at $91.00

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $237.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

