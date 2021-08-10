SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $321.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock worth $9,322,727. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG stock opened at $294.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 116.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.57. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

