Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

DPSGY opened at $67.61 on Monday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

