Mondi’s (MONDY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $55.86 on Monday. Mondi has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.