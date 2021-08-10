bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

BPOSY stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 169.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.60.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.