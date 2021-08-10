Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TELDF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $2.76 target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

