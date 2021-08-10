The9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,205 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,025% compared to the typical daily volume of 285 put options.

NCTY opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The9 has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $89.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09.

Get The9 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,837,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.