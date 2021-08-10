Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,259 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,172% compared to the typical volume of 99 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,855,000 after buying an additional 1,146,511 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,232,000 after buying an additional 242,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after buying an additional 1,053,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 21.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,240,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after buying an additional 391,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of MRVI opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and a PE ratio of 31.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.