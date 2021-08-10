Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in POSCO by 1,654.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. POSCO has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

