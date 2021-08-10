Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBW. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.44. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60.

