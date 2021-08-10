Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.90.

EPAM stock opened at $608.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.51 and a twelve month high of $609.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

