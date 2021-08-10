Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Position Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Truist boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

