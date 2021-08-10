Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 172 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $152.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $160.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,009 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,211. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

