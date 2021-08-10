ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ITT by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 45,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.