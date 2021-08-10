Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Lowered to C$195.00 at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries to C$202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Lassonde Industries stock opened at C$174.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$177.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$139.01 and a 52 week high of C$199.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lassonde Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

