Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $238,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

