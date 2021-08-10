Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Shares of PCAR opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $79.53 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.77.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

