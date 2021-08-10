Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

