Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

TSE:WJX opened at C$24.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$527.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$25.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.71%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

