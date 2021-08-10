A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $13.96 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

