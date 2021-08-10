Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $253,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,384 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,027,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,283,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

