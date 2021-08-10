Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $253,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,384 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,027,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,283,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STNE stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $95.12.
STNE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.
StoneCo Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
