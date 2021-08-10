Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
SUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.
Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $33.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
