Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $33.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

