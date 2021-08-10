D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,714 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YALA. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

YALA opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Yalla Group Limited has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -677.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. Analysts predict that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YALA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.