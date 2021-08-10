Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.48 and a one year high of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.79.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

