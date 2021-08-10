1,677 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $890,758. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE KAI opened at $195.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.60.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

