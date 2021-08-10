Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ING. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

