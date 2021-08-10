Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $551,000 Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 54,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 257,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE X opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

