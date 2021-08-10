Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

