Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $52,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $506.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

