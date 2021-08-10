23,330 Shares in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,932,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 181.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $936,000.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.