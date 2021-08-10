New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xerox were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Xerox stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.