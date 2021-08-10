Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 80.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

