Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,198.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.30 and a 12 month high of $196.38.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

