Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 50.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 54,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 37,224 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,064,000 after buying an additional 196,630 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 150.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

