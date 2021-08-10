$0.03 EPS Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.29. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.58 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.