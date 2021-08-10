IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

IBG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.93.

TSE IBG opened at C$11.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$358.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.30.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

