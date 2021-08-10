Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.05.

Shares of WEED opened at C$24.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.62. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$18.44 and a one year high of C$71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

