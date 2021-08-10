Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.46.

TSE:EXE opened at C$7.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$712.91 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.26899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

