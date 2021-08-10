Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $742,000 Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $417.01 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $290.44 and a 52-week high of $421.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.15.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

