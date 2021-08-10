22,730 Shares in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 700,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,265,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,543,909.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 600,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,535,016.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 280.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.