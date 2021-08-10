12,375 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

