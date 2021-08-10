Brookstone Capital Management Invests $205,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth about $624,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 17.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.12. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

