Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,578,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.24. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

