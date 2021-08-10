Zacks: Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

In related news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $101,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948. Company insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

VERO opened at $2.13 on Friday. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.51.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

