New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

FOXA stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.74. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.