Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Aaron’s.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE AAN opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $881.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron’s

PROG Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Featured Article: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.